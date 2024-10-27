Harris tries out new ways of reaching voters, but she’s running out of time

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The election is little more than a week away, and Vice President Kamala Harris is still trying to help voters feel like they truly know her. She’s been running for president for only about three months, and the compressed campaign comes with challenges and advantages. Harris’ public events have tended toward large rallies where crowds ride high on vibes, and she gives variations on her standard speech. In the past week or so, though, she’s added events in more intimate settings. Those include lower-key church services and black box theater sit-downs where the conversations can be more revealing. But she’s running out of time.

