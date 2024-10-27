Here’s what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty reins entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a razor-thin presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner. The candidates are grappling with both surprises and familiar challenges. War is suddenly escalating in the Middle East. Harris’ progressive base is worried she has the wrong closing message. Trump’s former chief of staff is calling him a fascist, while Trump himself is sowing unfounded doubts about the legitimacy of the election results. And millions of voters are casting early ballots.

