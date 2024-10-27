Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate hospitalized with severe health issues
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists say Iranian authorities have allowed imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to be hospitalized after almost nine weeks of feeling sick. Mohammadi is being held at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and those with Western ties. She already had been serving a 30-month sentence, to which 15 more months were added in January. On Saturday, Iranian authorities issued an additional six-month sentence against her after she staged a protest against suffers from heart disease.