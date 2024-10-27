Miami’s win over Florida State was particularly emotional for RB Mark Fletcher

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher Jr. never considered not playing in Miami’s rivalry game against Florida State, for the simple reason that his father would have wanted him out there. And it was no accident that Miami’s opening touchdown was his. Fletcher rushed for 71 yards and a score in No. 6 Miami’s 36-14 win over Florida State on Saturday night. He played despite the fact that his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., died earlier in the week. Fletcher took a knee in the Hard Rock Stadium end zone after scoring, pointing to the sky. Fletcher says it was “just a shout out to my dad, paying him respect.”

