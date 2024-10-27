Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest after police shut down crowded event

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest. Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly-haired doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed as characters that Chalamet had portrayed on screen. The event was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. But minutes after the competition began, police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park. And organizers were issued a $500 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest.” At least one Chalamet look-alike was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.

