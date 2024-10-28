2 people fatally shot in a rural area of northern Austria

VIENNA (AP) — Police say two people have been fatally shot in a rural area of northern Austria. The suspected shooter is on the run. The body of a man was found early Monday in in a field in a village in an area near the Czech and Austrian borders. Police didn’t identify the victim but Austrian media reported, without naming sources, that he was a local mayor. Police said the body of a second man, a hunter, was found later Monday. The shooter was believed still to be armed. There was no immediate word on a motive.

