A knife attack near a school in Beijing injures 5 people, including 3 children

BEIJING, China (AP) — A knife attack near a school in China’s capital has injured five people, including three children. Police say the attack occurred Monday in northwestern Beijing. None of the injuries was life threatening. Police say a 50-year-old suspect surnamed Tang was detained at the scene and is under investigation. The location of the attack given by police is near a famous primary school. Multiple knife attacks have occurred in China this year, including several involving school children. China tightly restricts private gun ownership, making knives and homemade explosives among the most common weapons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.