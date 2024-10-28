ABC-7 First Alert: Get ready for the gusty winds and some blowing dust

The winds will crank up Tuesday ahead of a Pacific cold front. Peak gusts should be approaching 45 mph from the SW with some blowing dust and sand later in the day and evening.

The cold front should arrive early Wednesday, bringing in cooler air. Wednesday temperatures behind the front will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The winds will continue to relax.

Temps will warm to the low and mid-70s for Halloween. The winds will not be much of a problem so I don't expect much in the way of wind chills.