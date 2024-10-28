Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 First Alert: Get ready for the gusty winds and some blowing dust

By
Updated
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:17 PM

The winds will crank up Tuesday ahead of a Pacific cold front. Peak gusts should be approaching 45 mph from the SW with some blowing dust and sand later in the day and evening.

The cold front should arrive early Wednesday, bringing in cooler air. Wednesday temperatures behind the front will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The winds will continue to relax.

Temps will warm to the low and mid-70s for Halloween. The winds will not be much of a problem so I don't expect much in the way of wind chills.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content