Apple launches the iPhone into the AI era with free software update

Apple has released a free software update that will inject its first dose of artificial intelligence into its iPhone 16 line-up as the trendsetting company tries to catch up with technology’s latest craze. The upgrade to the iOS 18 operating system came out Monday, more than a month after four iPhone 16 models equipped with the special computer chip needed to power the AI features went on sale. Two of last year’s premium iPhone 15 models also can process the AI features after the software update is installed. Among other things, the update will turn Apple’s virtual assistant Siri into a more conversational and versatile companion.

