Australian prime minister defends himself from an accusation that he asked for free flight upgrades

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has always “acted in a transparent and appropriate way,” after a new book claimed that he repeatedly requested from Qantas Airways free upgrades on personal flights. Albanese was accused in a book released Monday of developing an inappropriately close relationship with Alan Joyce, who was Qantas chief executive for 15 years until 2023. The book cites anonymous Qantas insiders saying Albanese would liaise with Joyce directly about his personal travel.Albanese said on Tuesday he only recalled two conversations with Joyce about flights. Those flights did not involve personal travel. He said: “I have, at all times … acted in a transparent and appropriate way.”

