Building collapse in Nigeria’s capital leaves at least 7 dead, authorities say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least seven people died when a building collapsed in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, a local official told The Associated Press on Monday. Building collapses are becoming increasingly common in Nigeria, with more than a dozen such incidents recorded in the last two years. Authorities often blame such disasters on a failure to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance. The building that collapsed on Saturday, located in the Sabon-Lugbe area of the capital, had already been partly demolished, and its structure had been further compromised by scavengers looking for scrap metal, according to a statement from the Abuja police released on Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.