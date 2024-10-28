Diamond-rich Botswana holds an election with new economic challenges for a long-ruling party

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana will vote in a national election this week that will decide whether the ruling party extends a 58-year stretch in power in a southern African country that is a leading diamond producer and often held up as one of the most stable democracies on the continent. President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party is seeking a second term in office. Voters on Wednesday will decide the makeup of Parliament and lawmakers will later elect the president. This election comes amid new economic uncertainty for Botswana, which relies heavily on diamond mining but is seeing decreased revenue because of a downturn in demand.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.