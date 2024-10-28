Ex-officer says he believed police were under fire during deadly Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has testified to a federal jury that he felt the percussion of a gunshot the night of the raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Hankison testified Monday at his retrial on civil rights charges that accuse him of endangering Taylor and her next-door neighbors. Hankison fired shots during the botched drug raid in 2020. His shots didn’t hit anyone but flew into a neighbor’s apartment. Hankison testified that he thought officers were under fire from an AR-15 coming from inside the apartment. He says he was acting to protect fellow officers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.