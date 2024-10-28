Georgia’s opposition plans protest against governing party’s declared election victory

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Opposition supporters in Georgia are planning to hold a protest in the country’s capital against the official results of a weekend parliamentary election in which the governing party was declared victorious amid voting irregularities and allegations of Russian meddling. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said Sunday she did not recognize the official results and that the country had fallen victim to a “Russian special operation” aimed at pulling it back into Moscow’s orbit and derailing its plan to join the European Union. Zourabichvili, a fierce critic of the governing party, urged Georgians to rally on the main street of the capital, Tbilisi, on Monday night to protest what she called a “total falsification, a total stealing of your votes.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.