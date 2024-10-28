Guinea authorities dissolve dozens of political parties with no election date set

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Guinea authorities have dissolved dozens of political parties and placed two major opposition ones under observation, while the transitional government has yet to announce an election date. The West African country has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a return to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025. The mass dissolution late Monday of 53 political parties and oversight of 54 others for three months is unprecedented in Guinea, which held its first democratic election in 2010 after decades of authoritarian rule.

