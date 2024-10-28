Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who lived in US, executed in Iran over terror conviction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces, has been executed in Iran. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported his execution took place Monday morning. Iran accused Sharmahd, who lived in Glendora, California, of planning a 2008 attack on a mosque that killed 14 people and wounded over 200 others, as well as plotting other assaults through the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran and its Tondar militant wing. His family disputed the allegations and had worked for years to see him freed.

