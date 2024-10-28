North Korea sends foreign minister to Russia as its troops train to fight in Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Tuesday its top diplomat is visiting Russia in another sign of their deepening relations as rival South Korea and Western nations expressed alarm at the North’s alleged deployment of thousands of troops to support Russia’s warfighting in Ukraine. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said a delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui departed for Russia on Monday, but didn’t specify the purpose of the visit. The report on Choe’s visit came hours after the Pentagon said North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks.”

