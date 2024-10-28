This year’s Rockefeller Center tree will travel to New York from Massachusetts

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Rockefeller Center officials say the Norway spruce will be cut down on Nov. 7 and will arrive in midtown Manhattan two days later. It will be lit during a live TV broadcast on Dec. 4. The Rockefeller Center tree has been a centerpiece of New York City’s holiday festivities since the 1930s and attracts throngs of visitors every year. This year’s tree is the first from Massachusetts since 1959.

