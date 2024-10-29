A tram derails and plows into a shop in the Norwegian capital but only 4 are lightly injured

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Four people have been injured when a tram derailed and plowed into a computer shop in downtown Oslo. Police said that none of the injuries were serious but the building was protectively evacuated after the crash on Tuesday. There were about 20 people on the tram when it slammed into a computer shop on Storgata, one of the main thorough fares on the Norwegian capital. Images from the scene show most of the first carriage of the tram had driven into the shop. The cause of the accident was not immediately known and police said they were waiting for members of the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority to arrive.

