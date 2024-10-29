ABC-7 at 4: Cyber Security Awareness Month

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—As we close out Cybersecurity Awareness Month, FBI El Paso wants to give a few more tips on how to stay safe online, especially with the holiday shopping season fast approaching. Even amidst large-scale data breaches and cyberattacks, Cyber Security Awareness Month reminds everyone that there are simple, effective ways to stay safe online and protect personal data. The FBI El Paso discusses four ways to stay safe online: Using strong PASSPHRASES, not just passwords, and utilizing a password manager.

They stress that you should use more than one password for different accounts because if that one is stolen, it’s the cyber key to all your accounts. Use a passphrase that is not a pet name, school name, etc.….for example, HalloW33nIsS0MuchFun$24.

Since we can’t keep track of all of these passwords, a password manager comes in handy. They can store your passwords and generate strong and complex passwords. Take the time to research a password manager that fits your needs. Turn on Multifactor authentication, also known as two-step verification.

This is a measure for an account that requires the user to prove their identity in multiple ways, such as a fingerprint or a text code.

MFA makes it extremely hard for hackers to access your online accounts, even if they know your password. We suggest that you set up multifactor authentication for any account that permits it, significantly if it’s associated with work, school, email, banking, online stores, and social media.

Recognize Phishing Attempts Phishing is when scammers use fake emails, social media posts, or direct messages to lure you to click on a bad link or download a malicious attachment.

Before clicking any links or downloading attachments, take a few seconds and ensure the emails look legitimate.

How to spot a phishing email:

Does it contain an offer that is too good to be true?

Does it include language that’s urgent, alarming, or threatening?

Poorly crafted with misspellings and bad grammar?

Is the greeting very generic?

Does it include requests to send personal information?

Does the sender’s email address match the company it’s coming from? Look for misspellings like pavpal.com or anazon.com. Lastly, ensure your software operating systems and apps are regularly updated.

Be sure you know where the updates are coming from, and only use verified sources to download updates for apps from your device’s official app stores. These updates should be applied to your streaming apps, gaming devices, and connected devices such as Alexa, Ring doorbells, and Fitbits.

