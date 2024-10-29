Family releases video showing final moments before Black man’s death in Missouri prison

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Newly released prison video of a Black Missouri man who prosecutors say was killed by guards show almost 10 minutes passed after he stopped moving before a nurse checked on him. A lawyer for Othel Moore Jr.’s mother and sister on Tuesday released prison surveillance footage of the 38-year-old’s death. Four guards have been charged with second-degree murder in Moore’s death. A criminal complaint alleges that the guards pepper-sprayed Moore, placed a mask over his face and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate. The video shows a nurse calmly checking his pulse and moving his limp head before he is wheeled out of a cell.

