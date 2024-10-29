Inside ‘the weave’: How Donald Trump’s rhetoric has grown darker and windier

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Over the closing weeks of his third presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s presentation has grown as disjointed as ever and notably darker. He has labeled his approach “the weave.” It is a stream of consciousness style whipsawing from dystopian warnings to light-hearted storytelling to policy pronouncements. He wields humor, braggadocio, anecdotes, grievances and grand promises. Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, encourages voters to see him in person, suggesting doing so only affirms that he is erratic and unfit for office.

