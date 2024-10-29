Man serving 30 years for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets a life term on state charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following a separate state trial. A San Francisco jury in June found David DePape guilty of charges including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment of an elder. Before issuing the sentence Tuesday, Judge Harry Dorfman dismissed arguments from DePape’s attorneys that he be granted a new trial for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi, who was 82 years old at the time. In May, DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the federal trial.

