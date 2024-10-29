McDonald’s value meals turn around US sales in third quarter with customers hungry for deals

Value meals helped turn around McDonald’s U.S. sales in the third quarter with customers smarting from higher prices all over. But that recovery could be dented by an E. coli outbreak tied to the company’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. McDonald’s said Tuesday that its U.S. same-store sales rose 0.3% in the July-September period. Revenue was also up 3% to $6.87 billion. McDonald’s launched a $5 value meal in late June and it said the value message resonated with consumers. But last week, the company pulled Quarter Pounders off the menu in 900 stores after a federal investigation tied an E. coli outbreak to the burger’s raw onions.

