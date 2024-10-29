Owner of NYC day care where toddler fatally ingested fentanyl pleads guilty to federal charges
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who owned a New York City day care center where a toddler died after ingesting fentanyl has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. More than a year after the September 2023 death of 22-month-old Nicholas Dominici, Grei Mendez entered the guilty plea in Manhattan on Tuesday to charges including conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death. Earlier this month, her husband, Felix Herrera-Garcia, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm. Mendez, 37, cried briefly and said she will be haunted by what happened.