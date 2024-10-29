Russia strikes Ukraine’s 2 biggest cities in its latest barrage, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian drones, missiles and bombs smashed into Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s biggest cities, in nighttime attacks, killing four people and injuring 15. Russia has bombarded civilian areas of Ukraine almost daily since its full-scale invasion of its neighbor almost three years ago, causing thousands of casualties. The Russian army is also pushing hard against front-line defenses in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. In another worrying development for Kyiv officials, Western countries say North Korea has sent some 10,000 soldiers to help Russia’s military campaign. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to speak about that new threat at a meeting Tuesday in Reykjavik with the leaders of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

