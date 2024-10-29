The EU will impose duties on electric vehicle imports from China by Thursday

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China by Thursday after talks between Brussels and Beijing failed to find an amicable solution to their trade dispute. Electric vehicles have become a major flash point in a broader trade dispute over the influence of Chinese government subsidies on European markets and Beijing’s burgeoning exports of green technology to the bloc. According to the European Commission, sales of Chinese-built electric cars jumped from 3.9% of the EV market in 2020 to 25% by September 2023, in part by unfairly undercutting EU industry prices. A commission spokesperson says the duties will remain in force for five years.

