US job openings fell in September to a 3 1/2-year low

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings tumbled last month to their lowest level since January 2021, a sign that the labor market is losing some momentum. Still, openings remain well above pre-pandemic levels. The Labor Department reported that the number of job openings dropped to 7.4 million in September from 7.9 million in August. Economists had expected the level of openings to be virtually unchanged. The number of layoffs also rose. And the number of Americans who quit their jobs fell below 3.1 million, the lowest level since August 2020, a sign that more people are losing confidence in their ability to find better work elsewhere.

