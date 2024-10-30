Biden, Cyprus president discuss administration push to win cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides have discussed a new effort by the U.S. administration and mediators in the Middle East to forge cease-fires to end fighting in Lebanon and Gaza. Christodoulides leads the European Union nation closest to Gaza. The small Mediterranean island nation has played a critical role in efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza since the war between Hamas and Israel began more than a year ago. The Cypriot leader said he was briefed on the administration’s latest efforts during a Wednesday White House visit to revive stalled cease-fire talks.

