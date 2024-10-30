Dozens report feeling 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off southern Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has struck off the southern coast of Oregon. No tsunami was expected. More than 75 people reported feeling light shaking from the temblor Wednesday afternoon. The quake had an epicenter about 170 miles from the small city of Bandon, Oregon. It had a preliminary depth of 6.2 miles. No damage had been reported. Washington state emergency management officials posted on social media that while it can be scary to see a 6.0 magnitude quake happening near the Cascadia Subduction Zone, it was in the Blanco Fracture Zone, where quakes are common.

