North Korean troops sent to Russia may be pleased to be there, even as they face ferocious fighting
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The thousands of young soldiers North Korea has sent to Russia, reportedly to help fight against Ukraine, are mostly elite special forces, but that hasn’t stopped speculation they’ll be slaughtered because they have no combat experience, no familiarity with the terrain and will likely be dropped onto the most ferocious Russian-Ukraine battlefields. That may be true, and soon. Observers say the troops are already arriving at the front. From the North Korean perspective, however, these soldiers might not be as miserable as outsiders think. Former North Korean soldiers say they may view their Russian tour with pride and as a rare chance to make good money and see a foreign country for the first time.