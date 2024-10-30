Pakistani security forces backed by helicopters raid a militant hideout, killing 8 insurgents

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces backed by military helicopters raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of insurgents in a restive province bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing eight suspects. Police say a local militant commander is believed to be among the people killed in the operation in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It is unclear whether there were any casualties among the security forces. Authorities often carry out such operations against the Pakistani Taliban, who are an ally of the Afghan Taliban but are a separate group. The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up their assaults in the region since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.