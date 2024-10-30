Person injured in dining hall shooting at University of Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A gunman opened fire in the dining hall of the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, injuring a person and prompting a campus lockdown as police searched for the suspect. Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved two young men. Police say the victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening and the shooter remains at large. The lockdown was lifted Wednesday morning. Police called it an isolated incident and say there’s no further threat to the public. Officials say the two men are not students at the college.

