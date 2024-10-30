Prosecutors seek a 17-year prison term for Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors plan to argue that a Massachusetts Air National Guard member who pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine should serve nearly 17 years in prison. In an sentence memorandum filed Tuesday, prosecutors say Jack Teixeira “perpetrated one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history.” Defense attorneys are pushing for an 11-year sentence. They admit their client “made a terrible decision which he repeated over 14 months” but say he never meant to harm the United States.

