Resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in 1989 killings of their parents set for Dec. 11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik and Lyle Menendez’s resentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 11, when a judge will decide whether they will have a shot at freedom after spending 34 years behind bars for the shotgun killings of their parents in 1989. The date was decided Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge after prosecutors submitted a recommendation for the brothers’ resentencing last week. The brothers were convicted of killing Kitty and Jose Menendez in their Beverly Hills home and sentenced to life without parole in prison. The brothers will immediately be eligible for parole if the resentencing is granted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.