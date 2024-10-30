Skip to Content
Trump campaign sues a Pennsylvania county to extend mail ballot application deadline amid long lines

Published 10:30 AM

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is suing a Pennsylvania county in hopes of extending an in-person voting option by a day after complaints about long lines on Tuesday, which was the final day to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the heavily populated Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County. It follows Republican complaints that voters were being disenfranchised by an unprepared election office and comes amid a flurry of litigation over voting in a premier presidential battleground state. In Bucks County, Trump’s campaign is seeking an extension through 5 p.m. Wednesday. A judge in neighboring Lehigh County, extended the deadline there by a day, through Wednesday.

