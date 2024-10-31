At least 14 killed in long-running land dispute between rebel clans in southern Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military and civilian officials say at least 14 people have been killed in a long-seething land dispute involving two Muslim guerrilla commanders and their followers in a southern Philippine town. The fighting erupted Wednesday between the two commanders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in a village in Pagalungan town in Maguindanao del Sur province, but a truce has since been forged by the military, police and leaders of the rebel front. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front was the largest Muslim separatist armed group in the southern Philippines, homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation, until it signed a peace deal with the government in 2014.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.