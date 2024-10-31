Biden hosts formal ceremony to celebrate federal support for Hispanic-serving institutions

President Joe Biden hosted a formal ceremony Wednesday to publicly celebrate his executive order establishing an initiative to increase funding for Hispanic-serving institutions. Signed over the summer, the order also created a board of advisors on HSIs, which are not-for-profit schools with a full-time equivalent undergraduate student enrollment that is at least a quarter Hispanic. Wednesday’s ceremony came after the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, a nonprofit advocacy group, released a petition for Biden to host a public event to promote the HSI initiative.

