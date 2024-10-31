Chicago school board head ousted because of social media posts deemed antisemitic, misogynistic

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the Chicago school board resigned Thursday just a week after he was appointed because of social media posts deemed antisemitic, anti-women and lending credence to a conspiracy theory about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Rev. Mitchell Johnson’s resignation came at the request of Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor called the posts “not only hurtful but deeply disturbing.” Mitchell Johnson was appointed president just a week ago. He was among seven board members tabbed earlier this month by Brandon Johnson after former members of the board managing the nation’s third-largest school district resigned en masse. The former board quit while tensions rose between the mayor and schools CEO Pedro Martinez over issues including how to close budget gaps.

