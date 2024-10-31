Greek anti-terror squad investigates big blast that killed a man in an Athens apartment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s anti-terrorist squad is investigating a strong explosion that wrecked an Athens apartment, killing one man and severely injuring a woman. Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou says the identity of the victim is unknown, and that the injured woman was not in a position to help authorities due to the gravity of her condition. Dimoglidou says explosives experts are investigating the scene of the explosion in an apartment block in the Greek capital’s central district of Ambelokipi. The blast demolished internal and external walls in the apartment, blew away its balcony railings and damaged neighboring properties.

