Inspired by Harris, many Black sorority and fraternity members are helping downballot races

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Inspired by the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris, individual members of historically Black sororities and fraternities are working to help her presidential campaign and that of downballot candidates. Known as the Divine Nine, the not-for-profit sororities and fraternities are not allowed themselves to endorse a particular candidate and have focused their official efforts on nonpartisan get-out-the-vote and registration campaigns. But on their own, many members have been knocking on doors, making phone calls to their networks and mailing postcards to help candidates such as Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is seeking a fourth term in a targeted race.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.