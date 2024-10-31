Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes a jaw-dropping, 1-handed TD catch vs. Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling acrobatic, one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

With the Jets facing third-and-19 from the Texans 26, Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball up toward Wilson in the end zone. And the Jets star receiver did the rest.

Looking like the Michael Jordan Nike logo, Wilson snared the pass in the air with both legs spread out and was able to land inside the end zone.

The play was initially called an incomplete pass, but a video replay review confirmed that Wilson’s shin was down in the end zone and a touchdown was called to give the Jets a 14-10 lead with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter.

