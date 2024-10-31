Jury chooses life in prison for man who killed 2 from Vietnam in Las Vegas hotel room in 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Nevada decided that a man should serve life in state prison with no chance of parole for breaking into a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino and killing two Vietnamese tour leaders in 2018. Julius Trotter was spared a death sentence Thursday by the same Nevada jury that found him guilty on Tuesday of murder and other charges in the stabbing deaths at the Circus Circus hotel. His defense attorney said afterward the 37-year-old Trotter and his legal team appreciated the jury decision but will appeal. Trotter remains jailed and is due for sentencing Jan. 15.

