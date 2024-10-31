US calls on a silent China to use its sway over Russia and North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea have called on China to use its influence over Russia and North Korea to prevent escalation after North Korea sent thousands of troops to aid Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Beijing has so far stayed quiet. Top U.S. diplomats have met with the Chinese ambassador in Washington to urge China to act. China has not confirmed the meeting but insists its stances on Ukraine and on the Korean Peninsula haven’t changed. Experts say Beijing, as a supporter of Moscow and an ally of Pyongyang, might not approve of the Russia-North Korea military alliance. They say it doesn’t want to alienate the West either.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.