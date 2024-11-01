Canutillo ISD, health department investigate higher-than-normal reports of stomach-like flu

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) - The Canutillo Independent School District says a high number of students and staff have reported stomach flu-like symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and other symptoms.

The reports are coming from Bill Childress Elementary School.

The District said they are working with the City of El Paso Health Department to trace the source of the illness.

Canutillo ISD has advised parents of the situation and to monitor symptoms over the weekend.

The District will disinfect all campuses in the District over the weekend after the health department advised administrators to begin a deep cleanse of the school affected and to "launch a hand-washing health campaign."

Parents and staff experiencing any symptoms were advised to contact their family physician for evaluation and treatment.