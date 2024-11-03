SEC fines South Carolina $250,000 after fans rush field following win over top 10 Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference for fans rushing the field after the Gamecocks’ 44-20 win over then No. 10 Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

The school was fined by the league for its second violation under its policy, which was last amended in 2023. The Gamecocks were fined $100,000 in January when the men’s basketball team defeated No. 6 Kentucky 79-62.

The latest fine, per SEC policy, will go to Texas A&M.

The SEC’s policy says institutions must limit access to competition areas to the athletes taking part, along with coaches, officials and authorized support personnel “for the safety of participants and spectators alike.”

A subsequent offense would cost South Carolina $500,000.

As the clock ran out, fans climbed out of the stands and through hedges between the student section and the field to celebrate with the team.

The victory was South Carolina’s first over a top 10 opponent since defeating Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks to end the 2022 regular season.

___

