Balanced TCU rides huge first half to 105-59 rout of Florida A&M

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vasean Allette’s 20 points led six in double figures, TCU scored 59 points in the first half, and the Horned Frogs routed Florida A&M 105-59 to open the season on Monday night.

Ernest Udeh Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for TCU. Frankie Collins scored 14 and Brendan Wenzel 10.

Among the Frogs’ heralded freshman class, ranked 17th in the nation, Jace Posey scored 11 points and Isaiah Manning had 10.

TCU had 29 assists, scored 50 points in the paint and outrebounded the Rattlers 47-29 with 18 on the offensive glass.

Sterling Young led Florida A&M with 16 points.

A 12-0 run gave the Horned Frogs a 12-2 lead early in the first half and they held a double-digit lead over the final 32-plus minutes. TCU made 11 3-pointers in the first half, including 3-for-3 from Posey.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon is in his 22nd season as a head coach and his ninth season with TCU. He has 489 career wins.

