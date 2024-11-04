L.J. Cryer scores 16, No. 4 Houston beats Jackson State 97-40 to extend home win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Mylik Wilson added 15 points off the bench, and No. 4 Houston opened its season with a 97-40 win over Jackson State on Monday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 14 points and six rebounds, Ramon Walker Jr. chipped in 10 points and Milos Uzan, a transfer from Oklahoma, had eight points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Houston. The Cougars shot 58%, including 12 of 20 on 3-pointers.

The win was Houston’s 23rd straight home win, the longest active streak in the nation.

Jalen Tatum scored 14 points to lead Jackson State, which shot 28%.

Takeaways

Jackson State: The Tigers, who are playing 13 straight games away from home to start the season, had issues with Houston’s size and athleticism from the start, but they also had self-inflicted issues, including a technical foul for having six men on the court in the first half.

Houston: Depth was a problem for the Cougars last year, but it could be a strength for Houston this season. Terrance Arceneaux, who was returning from a torn Achilles, had seven points, and Joseph Tugler, whose freshman season was cut short by a foot injury, had five points and seven rebounds in his return.

Key moment

The Cougars used an 18-1 run to build a 21-3 lead in the first half. Houston led 52-13 at the half on 60% shooting, including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Key stat

The Cougars forced 20 turnovers and held a 35-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Houston hosts No. 11 Auburn in the Battleground 2k24 Classic on Saturday, the same day Jackson State travels to High Point.

___

