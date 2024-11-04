Powell scores 23, Clippers rally from 26-point deficit to beat Spurs 113-104

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 23 points, Amir Coffey added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an early 26-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 Monday night for their first win at Intuit Dome.

James Harden scored 17 points and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. It was the Clippers’ largest comeback when trailing at the end of the first quarter and tied for the third largest when trailing by any deficit since 1996, according to Sportradar.

Victor Wembanyama had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocked shots for the Spurs, who are without coach Gregg Popovich due to illness. Julian Champagnie had 21 points.

The Spurs had a 40-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were unable to sustain the momentum. LA got within eight at halftime and had the margin down to four going into the fourth quarter.

It was the largest blown San Antonio lead at the end of the first quarter and the fourth-largest by any deficit in franchise history.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio was 16 of 26 from the field in the first quarter but 22 of 60 the rest of the game.

Clippers: LA was 19 of 37 on 3-pointers and had a season-high 16 offensive rebounds.

Key moment

The Clippers went on a 33-9 run during a nine-minute span late in the third quarter until the four-minute mark of the fourth. Powell’s 3-pointer with 7:25 remaining gave LA its first lead at 93-91. It went up for good (96-93) with 6:26 left on Coffey’s 3-pointer.

Key stat

The Clippers outscored the Spurs 31-18 in the final 12 minutes.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Wednesday. The Spurs are at Houston and the Clippers host Philadelphia. Paul George, who was with the Clippers for five seasons, is expected to face his former club for the first time.

