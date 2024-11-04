Rangers name a new GM while also hiring an assistant GM and a new hitting coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers promoted Ross Fenstermaker to general manager, hired Cole Figuerora as assistant GM and named Justin Viele their new hitting coach on Monday.

Fenstermaker’s elevation in the organization comes just less than three months after Chris Young was given a multiyear contract extension and promotion from GM to President of Baseball Operations. Young, who as GM for four seasons oversaw his hometown team’s first World Series title last year, is still the top decision-maker on the baseball side of the organization.

As assistant GM for player development and international operations the past three years, Fenstermaker oversaw player development and minor league operations while responsible for the team’s international amateur scouting efforts. The 38-year-old has been with the Rangers since being a baseball operations intern in 2010.

Figueroa was in the Tampa Bay Rays organization the past eight seasons, the last three as director of baseball operations. His responsibilities included baseball strategy, player-market evaluations and long-term growth of baseball operations staff.

Viele, who turns 33 next week, has spent the past five seasons as a hitting coach in San Francisco. He worked with current Rangers coach Donnie Ecker with the Giants in 2021, when they set a franchise record with 241 home runs.

Viele replaces Tim Hyers, who was hired last month as the Atlanta Braves’ hitting coach after three seasons in the same role with the Rangers.

